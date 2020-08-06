Captain Marvel 2: Nia DaCosta to Direct Sequel for Marvel Studios

Nia DaCosta's Candyman remake might not see a release in 2020, but she has far bigger fish to fry just landing one of the most coveted directing jobs in Marvel Studio's Captain Marvel 2, according to Deadline Hollywood. Disney and Marvel had no comment after Deadline's inquiry. Da Costa takes over for Anne Bowden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the 2019 original to a massive success grossing over $1.1 billion. It's not a stretch to say it's expected since the film's release bookended arguably the most anticipated Avengers films Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019).

How Nia DaCosta Landed the Marvel Film

According to Deadline, DeCosta was one of several directors to meet with Marvel chief Kevin Feige over the weekend about the position. Megan McDonnell, who's also writing for the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Wandavision, is penning the 2019 sequel. Star Brie Larsen is also set to return in the title role (aka Carol Danvers). The sequel is DaCosta's biggest project since surging through the directing ranks in the indie film Little Woods (2018) and later picked by Jordan Peele for the Candyman remake. While originally slated for a 2020 release, the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-starred film is pushed to a 2021 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged the 2020 film season.

Synopsis of Captain Marvel (2019)

"Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.

Captain Marvel 2 is tentatively slated for a 2022 release.