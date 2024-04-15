Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: Challengers, Luca Guadagnino, zendaya

Challengers: 2 New Clips Explore To Very Different Dynamics

MGM has released two new clips from Luca Guadagnino's Challengers. They each show off Tashi's very different dynamic with Art and Patrick.

Article Summary MGM unveils two new clips from Luca Guadagnino's Challengers, spotlighting Tashi's complex relationships.

Tashi confronts an ex and navigates marital challenges, with Zendaya portraying the tennis prodigy turned coach.

Check out MGM's clips to make an informed decision before the film's release, with early reactions trending positive.

Challengers, featuring a star-studded cast including Zendaya, is set for release on April 26, 2024.

Challengers is right around the corner as we continue to roll through April and its extremely varied release slate. That is in no way a bad thing, and thus far, the reactions to the new Luca Guadagnino film have been extremely positive. His movies might not be for everyone, but those who can get on the wavelength tend to enjoy them quite a bit, and MGM is giving you the opportunity to see if this is the film for you. They have released two more clips from the film, and this time, we see an older Tashi and her dynamics with her ex, Patrick, when he asks her for a favor and with her husband when he proposes the idea of losing. So, if you're on the fence about whether or not you want to check this film out, MGM isn't hiding it and releasing plenty of material so you can make an informed decision. So far, reviews and early reactions are trending very positive, but, as always, that doesn't always translate to box office numbers.

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!