28 Years Later Star Reflects on the Experience and the Film's Script

28 Years Later star Jodie Comer shares her thoughts on the film's family dynamic and why she's cherishing the experience for life.

Article Summary 28 Years Later delivers a powerful new chapter with unexpected emotional depth and family themes.

Jodie Comer shines as a mother navigating survival and loss in the post-apocalyptic world.

Director Danny Boyle returns, blending horror with rich human stories and intense suspense.

Critics and audiences praise the film’s blend of horror, heart, and bold franchise evolution.

The long-awaited third chapter in Danny Boyle's apocalyptic saga, 28 Years Later, has finally arrived in theaters—and it's already making an impact far beyond its blood-soaked expectations. Given its premise, audiences came ready for nerve-rattling suspense, infected chaos, and relentless survivalism. But what's catching many off guard is the film's surprising emotional resonance, anchored by a strong ensemble cast and a standout performance from Jodie Comer. Known for her electric turns in Killing Eve and The Last Duel, Comer brings an extra layer of humanity to a story that's just as much about human connection and resilience as it is about horror and decay.

Set nearly three decades after the outbreak that decimated Britain, 28 Years Later returns to a world still haunted by its past. In the film, Comer plays a woman grappling with lingering health issues, the looming specter of infection, and a fractured relationship with her son. As scattered communities struggle to rebuild, the latest entry carves out fresh emotional ground for the franchise, weaving together intimate personal conflict and larger-scale unrest. Naturally, under Boyle's sharp direction, it all unfolds with urgency—delivering a follow-up that intends to reevaluate what the 28 world can look like.

Jodie Comer on Her Reaction to the 28 Years Later Script

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Comer reflected on the unexpected emotional layers within the story, telling the outlet, "It's horror, but I was struck by how moved I was. There was so much levity. The script felt so rich, and also really at the center of it is this family dynamic, this relationship between mother and son, which is not your usual relationship." She added, "It was amazing to be led by Danny. Selfishly, to work with Danny Boyle… I'm never going to shoot a film like this. It's been the most incredible experience."

As of now, critics and audiences alike are also responding positively to the film's fresh take on the genre. And while the infected are as terrifying as ever and the visuals deliver a bleak beauty familiar to fans of the series, it's the human story that gives 28 Years Later something new to digest. With the film now in theaters and a new trilogy reportedly in motion, this chapter definitely marks a powerful return to a cult classic franchise.

For those of you who have already seen the film, did you enjoy everything 28 Years Later has to offer?

