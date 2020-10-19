Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer Debuts, Hits Netflix November 25th

Netflix debuted the trailer for the holiday sequel The Christmas Chronicles 2 this morning. Starring Kurt Russell as Santa and Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, the gloves are off with this one. While the first film was effects-laden and bombastic, there was a bit of indie charm and genuine heart to it. Well made and acted, it has already become a holiday tradition in this house, at least. Christmas Chronicles 2, however, looks like everything had the volume turned to 11. See what I mean with the trailer down below.

Christmas Chronicles 2 Synopsis

"It's been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom's new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that's full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

Man, that looks like a lot of noise. It is sad to see that they went this route, although I understand it. It is like watching The Santa Clause and then trying to watch the dreadful, bigger-budgeted sequels. The characters are there, but they all seem soulless now. I really hope I am wrong about this one and that Christopher Columbus nails this. Christmas Chronicles 2 debuts in select theaters and on Netflix on November 25th.