CinemaCon 2023: 20 Minute Car Chase In Mission: Impossible Screened Paramount closed out its CinemaCon presentation by screening 20 minutes of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and highlighting one hell of a car chase.

The Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon kicked off the last day of the convention for theater owners, and they closed their show with a new look at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film appeared at the last two CinemaCon's and was almost the COVID canary in the coal mine. It was the first major production that was shut down due to the virus, and it was also a production that had a tough time getting back on its feet once restrictions began to ease. The movie is finally coming out this July, and the Mission: Impossible movies have been getting bigger and bigger at the box office. We got a new look at the trailer that isn't quite ready, yet that showed off a ton of new footage, but they decided that giving the audience a real taste of the film was the way to go and screened twenty minutes of the film.

They quickly emphasized that this was not the opening scene of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and surprisingly, it wasn't the motorcycle cliff jump that has been all over the promotional material for this movie. Instead, it was the Italian car chase with Hayley Atwell's character that we got to see. We learned that she is a con artist or a thief that was transporting a key of some sort that is important to a bunch of people. She is caught, but we find out that she planted the key on an unsuspected passenger on the flight she was on.

She meets up with Ethan, and eventually, they end up handcuffed together and on a race across Italy. We didn't get to see any of the other supporting protagonists, but we did see some of our villains and that we will have multiple factions running around. Pom Klementieff spent the entire chase driving a giant army-issue car and not giving a single shit aside from her mission to get Atwell's character.

We also get to see Shea Whigham's character, who, at one point, has an opportunity to shoot Ethan straight in the head and doesn't take the shot. He gets into a building claiming to be Interpol, and when it's pointed out that he isn't Interpol, his response is, "I could be if I need to be." He and Klementieff's characters are not on the same side; that much is clear. It's not a Mission: Impossible movie unless ten people are running around, backstabbing each other, and trying to one-up the other.

The car chase is very well shot, and the added aspect of Atwell's character and Ethan being handcuffed together makes everything harder to do when it comes to driving and adds some comedy to the entire thing. The brief laughs help relieve just a little bit of the building tension for the scene so it doesn't become completely overwhelming. If this chase is anything to go by, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is worth the hell that everyone involved went through to make it happen.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Cast, Summary, Release Date

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Frederick Schmidt. Produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie and executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Tommy Gormley. It will be released on July 12, 2023.