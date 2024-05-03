Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: anthony mackie, captain america: brave new world, Julius Onah

Captain America: Brave New World Is Sam Wilson's "Coming-Out Show"

Captain America: Brave New World director Julius Onah calls the film Sam Wilson's "coming-out show" and teases how the action will differ from other Captain America films.

Article Summary Director Julius Onah teases Sam Wilson's new Captain America challenges.

Sam's action-packed journey differentiates from Steve's due to vulnerability.

The film brings back familiar faces and nods to The Incredible Hulk sequel.

Delayed to February 2025, reshoots and new writer additions spice up production.

While most of the Marvel fandom is very much focused on Deadpool & Wolverine, other movies are right around the corner and coming up faster than you might expect. The strikes last year threw a wrench into the release schedule for the Marvel universe, but it has given some of the movies a chance to go back and do some reshoots if needed. One of those movies that is still going back for some reshoots is Captain America: Brave New World. The film comes out next February, but we'll see some reshoots this summer. However, we're starting to learn some things about the movie, and director Julius Onah spoke to Empire about the challenges that Sam will face with the new government and, putting him at odds against Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader.

"Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is how he's going to make decisions," teases Onah. "The point of view he's going to have will at times put him at odds with the President. … Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that."

One could argue that we saw Sam becoming Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, but Onah doesn't quite see it that way, saying that this, "this coming-out show. It's about putting him through the paces." However, Sam's coming-out in Captain America: Brave New World will be very different from Steve's when he picked up the shield simply because one has superpowers and the other doesn't. Onah explained, "The action in this movie is incredibly exciting because this is a guy who can break; this is a guy who can bleed. We get to have a lot of fun pushing him to the limit." So this isn't going to be The Winter Soldier or Civil War with a new person holding the shield; everything about this film is going to be different because Sam is much more vulnerable than Steve ever was in many different ways, and it sounds like Brave New World is going to explore and take advantage of that in interesting ways.

Captain America: Brave New World Is Also A The Incredible Hulk Sequel

In April 2021, we knew that a fourth Captain America movie was in development. Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, took on the title role after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries. We knew Malcolm Spellman, a series writer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be working on the script with Dalan Musson. In July 2022, we learned that Marvel had signed on director Julius Onah. During their big Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it was announced that the title of the next Captain America movie would be Captain America: New World Order.

In September 2022, Marvel also took the stage during the D23 Expo and revealed some more details about the film, including that Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly reprise their roles of Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Shira Haas playing Sabra. We also found out that Marvel was drawing on someone from 2008's The Incredible Hulk as Tim Blake Nelson was returning as Samuel Stern, aka Leader, who was briefly teased in that movie but never mentioned again. Harrison Ford joined the cast in October 2022 as he took over General Ross's role after William Hurt's passing. In March 2023, Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross. Filming began in March 2023, and the film was retitled Captain America: Brave New World in June 2023. It wrapped production at the end of June, and due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the release date was delayed to February 14, 2025. In December 2023, Matthew Orton joined the writing team for some reshoots, which are set to take place in August 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!