Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Horizon: An American Saga, kevin costner, Warner Bros

Horizon: An American Saga Trailer Is Here, Part One Out June 28th

Horizon: An American Saga has its first official trailer. Part One of the Western epic from Kevin Costner will be released in theaters on June 28th.

Article Summary First trailer for 'Horizon: An American Saga' drops, with a June 28th release for Part One.

Kevin Costner stars and directs the two-part Western epic, promising an emotional journey.

'Horizon' is Warner Bros.' big summer bet, with a star-studded cast and a fast release schedule.

Part Two of 'Horizon' charges into theaters shortly after, on August 16th, aiming to dominate summer.

Horizon: An American Saga has a new trailer, as director/star Kevin Costner brings one of his passion projects to life this summer. The film is divided into two parts, the first one arriving on June 28th, with the second to follow on August 16th. It's a huge gamble for Warner Bros., and it already cost viewers the biggest show on television. Starring alongside Costner will be (deep breath) Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O'Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, and Giovanni Ribisi.

Horizon: An American Saga Could Rule The Summer

In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, "Horizon: An American Saga" explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat, and tears of many. Spanning the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, Costner's ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends, and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.

This looks like an old-fashioned epic western that I desperately want to be good. People keep saying that it is a "huge gamble" to release the parts only a couple of months apart, but I disagree. Making people wait would have been a mistake if this becomes a hit, instead, the timeline collapses, and Warner Bros. can rule the summer. That is a big if, though. While Westerns have made a bit of a comeback, this budget and the release in the summer for both parts is where the gamble is.

Horizon: An American Saga releases part one in theaters on June 28th, with part two to follow on August 16th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!