CinemaCon 2023: Lionsgate Presentation Liveblog Lionsgate will have a brief presentation before the Joy Ride screening, and we'll be liveblogging all the details they tell us.

The movie industry has descended on Las Vegas for another CinemaCon this week. The annual event brings theater owners and studios to look toward the rest of this year and beyond on the big screen. Seeing the event evolve in a pre and post-pandemic world has been interesting. In 2019, no one at the event was even a little concerned about streaming or same-day streaming releases. By the time the event was able to return in August 2021, the tone had changed drastically, and things have only continued to change. The industry needs to evolve to keep up with the changing times, and it's always interesting to see who is embracing change and who is fighting against it. Almost all of the major studios showed up this year, though some players are missing. It's time to close out the show as per tradition, which means it's time for Lionsgate.

As a reminder, this presentation liveblog will be short because Lionsgate has decided to screen the SXSW film Joy Ride for most of their screening. However, the screening is 92 minutes, and the presentation is two hours, so we will liveblog those thirty minutes. We already know that the first trailer for the Hunger Games prequel is releasing, but Lionsgate has a whole pile of movies they could talk about. Ballerina and Borderlands are two big movies that don't have release dates right now. We saw about .5 seconds of Borderlands footage either last year or the year before, so it's time to give us a release date on that. As for Ballerina, we know that it just wrapped production, and they want to keep the momentum going after John Wick: Chapter 4 did so well and even more so now that it sounds like there will be a break in the main franchise there. Saw X is another movie they could bring up. It'll be typing at breakneck speed, and I'll have to drop out very quickly once the movie starts, but we'll be liveblogging.

CinemaCon 2023 Lionsgate Liveblog

