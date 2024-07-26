Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Blood Hunt, doctor doom, sdcc

Does One World Under Doom Marvel Event Confirm Bleeding Cool Gossip?

Marvel Comics issues this event teaser at San Diego Comic-Con's Next Big Thing panelL "ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM. His reign begins in 2025."

Article Summary Marvel teases "ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM" event for 2025 at SDCC's Next Big Thing panel, marking a new era for Doctor Doom.

Speculation arises on the event's connection to a new Fantastic Four series hinted earlier by Marvel's C.B. Cebulski.

The teaser follows 2024's Blood Hunt, fueling gossip about Doom's significant role and outcomes in the Marvel Universe.

Further details revealed at the panel suggest lasting ramifications from Blood Hunt, impacting future Marvel storylines.

Marvel Comics issues this teaser at San Diego Comic-Con as part of their Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel tonight. "ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM. His reign begins in 2025." A new Marvel Comics event for 2025 which follows after Blood Hunt.

One might also wonder if it had anything to do with a new Fantastic Four series that was also teased earlier today at the Diamond Retailer lunch by Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski.

We were to find out more at Marvel's Next Big Thing panel and as you can see we had a little silhouette. Including one central character with rather big ears…but we didn't get anything quite so FF specific. Was One World Under Doom meant to be it?

Possibly. But it might tie in with some other Blood Hunt gossip that came our way in recent weeks, regarding how Blood Hunt might play out. In an article entitled "Marvel's Plans For Doctor Doom In 2024 And 2025 (Spoilers)" I wrote about… well, go and have a read of it yourself it you want. That's what Marvel Comics likes to do these days, is it not? Spoilers on of course.

There now, doesn't that suddenly make a tonne of sense?

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Friday July 26, 2024 4:15pm – 5:15pm PDT

Room 6DE

This is it, True Believers . . . the one you've been waiting for! Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski, VP of digital media and creative strategy Ryan Penagos (ak.a. Agent M), and other Marvel guests are here for a glimpse into the future of your favorite heroes. The world-shaking ramifications emanating from Blood Hunt will last for years to come, and fans can look no further than this panel for an exclusive glimpse at the new status quo in the wake of the bloodiest Marvel event ever. Plus, attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!