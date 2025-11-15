Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: enola holmes, enola holmes 3, millie bobby brown, netflix

Millie Bobby Brown Says Enola Holmes 3 Includes More Romance

Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown discusses how the third installment of the Netflix franchise feels different.

Article Summary Millie Bobby Brown teases Enola Holmes 3 will be more mature with a stronger focus on romance.

The next Enola Holmes film promises to develop the Enola and Tewkesbury relationship fans have wanted.

Enola Holmes 3 features a darker, more grown-up tone as Enola tackles her toughest case yet in Malta.

New director Philip Barantini leads filming, with most of the main cast expected to return in 2026.

In the very near future, Enola Holmes will be heading back to Netflix for more mystery, and it sounds like things are changing in a big-ish way for its lead detective. In a new interview with Collider, franchise star Millie Bobby Brown said that, based on what she's seen from Enola Holmes 3, she's genuinely excited for fans to see what the team has cooked up. She also teased that this next chapter would lean further into Enola's growth and would finally pay off one of the biggest threads fans have been asking about since the first movie. Here's what we know.

Millie Bobby Brown Says to Expect a "Different" Enola Holmes in the Third Installment

Brown specifically described it as "a very different Enola Holmes" than the version we met in 2020, hinting that the character is stepping into a more mature space this time. She also made it clear that the team has heard the fan feedback loud and clear. As she put it, "You asked for romance, so we'll give you romance." That is as direct a promise as you are going to get that the popular Enola and Tewkesbury relationship will finally move out of subtext and into the franchise's main story.

Enola Holmes 3 once again draws from Nancy Springer's book series and finds Enola operating her own detective agency when a new case pulls her to Malta. Official descriptions basically frame it as her most complicated mystery yet, with her personal life colliding more directly with the job. The tone is repeatedly being described as darker and more grown-up compared to the first two films, which tracks with Enola aging up and facing more dangerous situations instead of simply trying to prove she belongs in the family business.

Behind the camera, Philip Barantini is stepping in to direct, taking over from Harry Bradbeer. Jack Thorne returns as screenwriter after scripting the first two entries, keeping some continuity in the way the stories are told. Production for the third installment took place in the UK and on location in Malta, and filming has already wrapped, which means the movie is now deep in post. Brown is also back as a producer, giving her more say in where Enola's arc goes from here.

Most of the core ensemble is expected to return, including Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury and familiar faces from the Holmes world. Netflix has not set a release date yet, but the current expectation is that Enola Holmes 3 will arrive sometime in 2026.

