Posted in: Cinemacon, Disney, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, disney, lucasfilm, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Final Trailer Is Here

Disney and Lucasfilm brought the final trailer and poster for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu to CinemaCon this evening.

Article Summary The final trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted at CinemaCon 2026.

The film opens exclusively in theaters on May 22, 2026, with tickets now on sale.

Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White star in the Jon Favreau-directed film.

Despite a rocky last two seasons, the new trailer suggests the franchise magic may be back.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu kicked off the Disney CinemaCon Presentation with their final trailer debuting. Tickets for the film, opening on May 22, are now on sale as well. The film stars Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jeremy Allen White. The film is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson. It is directed by Jon Favreau.

Star Wars Returns To Theaters

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

It is so crazy to me that we have a new Star Wars movie releasing in theaters in less than three months, and it is not the topic of every conversation I see online or in the comic shop I run. I am not even sure if most people even know it is coming out at this point. But this is where the franchise is at now. It makes me sad. I was a huge fan of this show when the first season aired, but the last two seasons really lost me. The film looks like it has captured back the sense of adventure and discovery they lost after that fantastic start. I have all of my fingers and toes crossed for greatness with this. Below is also the final poster.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in theaters on May 22.

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