Judy Greer Reflects on the Cult Classic Film Jawbreaker

At the end of the '90s and on the cusp of the '00s, the cult classic hit Jawbreaker hit theaters with a teen-centric movie that felt like a comedic yet very dark view of the toxicity behind perceived popularity and ego.



Starting out about a group of friends prank kidnapping one of their own for her birthday, they gag her with a jawbreaker that results in their friend's accidental and unfathomable death. The girls decide to cover it up and turn one unpopular girl (Judy Greer) into one of them to keep their secret. The film stars Greer, Rose McGowan, Rebecca Gayheart, and Julie Benz, which almost immediately found a following for its bubblegum-pop twinged thriller ways.

In a recent interview, Greer opened up about her experience with Jawbreaker and its importance, telling the publication, "I think I got lucky early in my career with a movie called Jawbreaker that was very embraced by the gay community, and I couldn't be happier about that," she continued, "It has just, for me, been such a wonderful gift because I've gotten to meet so many incredible people and do so many incredible things. I was young, and I didn't know what I was doing when I made it, and it has changed my life. And I've been really honored to have been part of that for so many people."



While Jawbreaker only was able to earn roughly $3 million at the box office, the film has really found a second life that maintained its reputation for over two decades. Compared to films like Mean Girls and Heathers, Jawbreaker has earned its spot as an influential teen-flick of a certain era. The timelessness of troubled youth, popularity, friendship, and identity are topics that will continue to resonate for years to come.



