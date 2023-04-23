TMNT Show Off Their More Civilized Sides For CinemaCon 2023 The TMNT are taking over CinemaCon 2023 in the coolest and one of the more... interesting marketing displays we've seen so far.

TMNT fans, our time is now. Finally, our favorite Turtles are hitting the big screen again with this August's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem animated film, and the boys are taking over this year's CinemaCon in a big way. Not only is the amazing first poster on display, but they also turned it into a sweet banner and a huge standee. Oh yeah: they also have their masks on works of art in the lobby. They are nailing the tone for this completely, and I would give anything to see what they show at the presentation this week, let alone the statues from the pics below.

NSFW TMNT Pics? Must Be CinemaCon…

That first trailer showed us a new TMNT that fans of all ages can fall in love with. I cannot wait to hear or maybe see more this week.