Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a Franchise High (REVIEW)

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning continues the franchise's pattern of raising the bar with its impactful story and classic characters.

Key Points "Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning” shines spotlight on second-gen DigiDestined heroes.

The film explores new areas of the Digimon franchise by incorporating time travel.

It successfully integrates darker themes into the franchise, adding emotional depth.

The film expands the Digimon universe, laying groundwork for potential future storylines.

For more than 26 years, Digimon has proven to be one of the most engaging anime franchises of all time for exploring themes of morality, adolescence, maturity, and the importance of connectivity. However, after potentially closing out the exceptional stories of the first generation of DigiDestined with the groundbreaking film Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna in 2020, longtime legacy fans were still clamoring for more adventures with these established characters and their second-gen allies, especially considering that the original DigiDestined are so closely intertwined with the equally popular second-gen heroes.

Fortunately, the newest film, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, recognizes that's what its faithful franchise audience so deeply desires as it opts to shift the spotlight onto iconic characters like Davis, Ken, Kari, T.K., Yolei, and Cody. And the outcome of their highly-anticipated return is nothing short of brilliant after offering the group a lore-heavy, compelling opportunity to evolve in every way imaginable.

The Bond Between Digimon and DigiDestined Offers Unmatched Storytelling

Initially, the returning DigiDestined are established as having grown up quite a bit, meticulously revisiting the Adventure 02 characters and their now-adult lives (with Davis and Veemon finally thriving as ramen shop owners.) Though, unlike some of the first-gen DigiDestined who previously parted ways with their partners, all of these bonds are still very much intact. So much so that their tight-knit connection becomes a specularly crafted plot point for this new chapter aiming to reinvent the origin of Digimon and DigiDestined partnerships as we know it, but regardless of any revelations made, this type of love can't be manufactured.

When it comes to the film's new primary partnership (which is quite an emotional gut-punch thanks to the adorably misunderstood Ukkomon), the unforgettable introduction does land as being impactful enough to justify a cinematic event, but more importantly, succeeds in integrating an original character into the pre-existing dynamics with higher-stakes than we've ever seen in Digimon. And this inventive interpersonal story isn't afraid to lean into what's now the darkest space the franchise has uncovered. When specifically delving into the returning characters' journeys, there are a few instances where we also witness unexplored Digimon terrain that depicts cruelty only people are capable of (very sinister stuff), evoking rather intense emotions from audiences from beginning to end. Still, regardless of any grim circumstance, the authentic relationships between Digimon and DigiDestined in Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning brings light to even the darkest moments, further cementing that these heartfelt bonds are eternal.

An Unexpected Origin, Time Travelling, and a Franchise Game-Changer!?

As promised, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning dives head-first into franchise lore, which is something that modern Digimon has certainly mastered. While the new film is technically the latest story in the Digimon cinematic timeline (though we've previously learned that there's still one exciting milestone on the horizon courtesy of the Adventure 02 epilogue), it doesn't restrict itself to one point in time, much like the beloved '00 release. That being said, this particular story becomes a perfect platform for the Adventure 02 characters' past, present, and future anime existence, giving them sufficient room to become key players in the world-changing events of the main Digimon continuity. And still, even with smaller character-beat cameos like Willis, Terriermon, and Lopmon, there's genuinely no shortage of fun for longtime fans.

When it comes to twists connected to the past, there's a brief depiction of time travel (to some degree) that revisits a very familiar era of the Digimon story, with a slight timeline update designed to corroborate the popular blueprint established decades prior. While its immaculate execution is already grounds for celebration, an abundance of mini-crossovers (or easter eggs) sprinkled throughout flashbacks and the 2012 timeline bolsters this continuity's ongoing narrative to create an incentive to revisit previous eras with new insight. In terms of how these copious details can affect the future of the franchise, there's an abundance of fresh ingredients that steer the story towards unexplored areas of adulthood and Digimon lore (if they choose to re-open these doors) that could continue to offer insightful chapters leading up to the buzz-worthy epilogue that we're immensely grateful for.

Could this mean that we'll eventually see a sequel series from their kids' perspectives in 2028? Will we get to see how the game-changing event at the end of the movie impacts the next era? Does this alter a (temporary) fate teased in Last Evolution? What about the Digimon deity? There's still so much to explore, and Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a spectacular demonstration of where the franchise could go next.

Enhancing the Already Astonishing Digimon Legacy

Whether it's as a result of the animation, voice acting (sub and dub), or stable, story-fueled passion behind the ongoing plot, Digimon has always produced exceptional content, earning the franchise a legacy that's resulted in multiple anime iterations, close to a dozen theatrical releases, and the unshakeable love from fans globally. So, considering the film's ability to navigate unpredictable avenues while challenging audiences with new, comprehensive ideas, it appears that the current state of the rich Digimon universe will continue to influence anime for decades to come.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Review by Aedan Juvet 10 / 10 Digimon remains an outstanding franchise that recognizes its audience is fully committed to classic Digimon stories – and thankfully, everyone involved in this film is bringing their A-game.

