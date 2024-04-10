Posted in: Cinemacon, Focus Features, Movies, Universal | Tagged: cinemacon, Focus Features, Universal Pictures

CinemaCon: Universal Pictures And Focus Features Presentation Liveblog

Universal Pictures and Focus Features take to the stage at CinemaCon to show off their upcoming slates. Join us for a liveblog of the presentation.

Article Summary Live coverage of Universal and Focus' CinemaCon slate, teasing big releases like 'Wicked'.

Anticipation for 'The Wild Robot' as Dreamworks' next hit, plus 'Twisters' and 'Despicable Me 4' summerspots.

Eyes peeled for possible 'Jurassic World' updates and a glimpse at the new 'How To Train Your Dragon'.

Focus Features to spotlight the eagerly awaited 'Nosferatu' directed by Robert Eggers.

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, NATO [not that NATO], the National Association of Theater Owners gather in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. We are closing out the presentations today with Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

Universal and Focus have taken to share the stage in the last couple of years, which means we get a nice mix of films. From Universal, there will be a couple of big names floating around. Abigail might be coming out next week, but it's on the convention floor, and Wicked made a massive splash last year, so you know people will be talking about that. The Wild Robot is in September and might be one of the best-looking Dreamworks films to come along in a while. Twisters and Despicable Me 4 will also get some sort of of mention because they will be the two big summer movies. There is also a giant pile of 2025 that could get some love, including finally confirming some things for that Jurassic World film or showing a single frame or two of How To Train Your Dragon.

Focus Features, which is probably the middle ground between mainstream films and independent features in terms of what they decide to distribute, what they plan on showing off will be smaller. Nosferatu is the one that I need directly in front of my eyes immediately. I adore director Robert Eggers, and this cast is just fantastic, so please show me anything from that. The Bikeriders also found a new home at Focus and is coming out in June. The presentation for Universal and Focus should be interesting, so join us for another liveblog below.

