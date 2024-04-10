Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, lionsgate, The Blair Witch Project

Blumhouse, Lionsgate Teaming Up For New Blair Witch Film

Lionsgate and Blumhouse are teaming up for more films, and first up is a continuation of the Blair Witch Project franchise.

Article Summary Blumhouse and Lionsgate join forces to revive the Blair Witch franchise.

Jason Blum pairs with Roy Lee to reimagine the 2016 series continuation.

Adam Fogelson highlights the legacy and expertise of Blumhouse in horror.

The new Blair Witch vision aims to captivate a fresh generation of fans.

Blumhouse and Lionsgate are entering into a new partnership to reimagine classics from the Lionsgate film library. First up? The Blair Witch Project. The deal was announced this afternoon during the CinemaCon presentation from the studio. Jason Blum will produce alongside Roy Lee, who produced the last film in the series in 2016. Blum said this: "I'm very grateful to Adam and the team at Lionsgate for letting us play in their sandbox. I'm a huge admirer of The Blair Witch Project, which brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon. I don't think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I'm excited to see where it leads." Deadline had the story details.

The Blair Witch Project Led To Blumhouse In A Way

Also quotes from Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate:" I have been incredibly fortunate to work with Jason many times over the years. We forged a strong relationship on The Purge when I was at Universal, and we launched STX with his film The Gift. There is no one better at this genre than the team at Blumhouse," said Fogelson. "We are thrilled to kick this partnership off with a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation. We couldn't be more pleased to be working with them on this and other projects we look forward to revealing soon."

The studio had a project with Blumhouse open in theaters last month, Imaginary.

As for the horror powerhouse grabbing Blair Witch, Blum is right. Without that film, Paranormal Activity never happens, and there might not be a studio, so it is fitting that they get to work on the franchise now.

More from CinemaCon all week here at BC.

