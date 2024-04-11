Posted in: Cinemacon, Disney, Movies | Tagged:

CinemaCon: Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog

Walt Disney Studios is closing out the last day of presentations of CinemaCon. Join us for another liveblog of its 2024 slate!

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, NATO [not that NATO], the National Association of Theater Owners gather in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibes of CinemaCon have shifted considerably, and, in many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here very much still believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped up for the new year. Sometimes, that means some trailers; sometimes, that means entire movies; and sometimes, we get confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found anywhere online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to provide you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas with liveblogs of the presentation for you to follow along with. Disney is here to close out CinemaCon and we have a decent idea what to expect from them.

There are three big movies from Disney that are on the show floor for Disney this year; Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine with a scattering of Alien Romulus. Personally, we don't think they are going to do too much. They don't really need to because they have D23 Expo in a couple of months where they have all the time in the world to announce their projects. We'll have to see what else they decide to show off. Searchlight recently dated two films, and the two big releases for the winter season from Disney that we've hardly seen anything from are Mufasa: The Lion King and Moana 2. As for 2025 and beyond? Your guess is as good as mine. Let's see what happens and join us for our liveblog.

Walt Disney Studios Presentation Liveblog

