John Wick 5 Will Have A "New Story" And It Will Be "Really Different"

Director Chad Stahelski says John Wick 5 is "a new story that involves John Wick" that is "not a continuation with the High Table."

Keanu Reeves' John Wick returns, but the film will differ greatly from previous entries in the franchise.

Animated prequel and TV series "Under the High Table" are in development and will inform the next movie.

The John Wick universe expands in June with Ballerina, and a Caine spin-off film is also underway.

During CinemaCon, we got to see some more footage from Ballerina, but Lionsgate also confirmed that they are continuing to explore the John Wick universe. With two spin-off films already in the works (one will be released in June and the other set to shoot this summer), there were still rumors that a fifth film would happen. John popping up in other movies like his universes version of Nick Fury like it appears he does in Ballerina was our prediction, specifically because star Keanu Reeves made it sound like he was very done with all of this physically, but they announced that John Wick 5 is in the works along with an animated prequel. Director Chad Stahelski recently spoke to Empire and teased the film, and how he worded things is interesting.

"The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up," Stahelski said. "So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It's not a continuation, with the High Table. John dealt with his grief. It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, 'Holy fuck… I gotta see that.'"

The words that jump out immediately are "a new story that involves John Wick," which doesn't quite read the same as a John Wick film. One could argue that Ballerina is a new story that involves John Wick because he is involved. We could be completely wrong on this one, and it's clear Lionsgate isn't talking quite yet. Stahelski also talked about the animated prequel and the TV show, which was announced back in August and is titled Under the High Table. That show takes place immediately following the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, and with the announcement of a fifth film, now we know Reeves could be involved with the show. However, Stahelski didn't give much away, but did tease that the two properties would inform John Wick 5. Stahelski explained, "The John Wick TV show and the animation are big priorities. Our idea is to try some things and explore some threads and use those two properties to catapult us forward into the ideas for John 5."

The John Wick universe officially expands in June with the release of Ballerina, and the casting for the Caine spin-off film has started to drop. We got the confirmation of Chapter 5 and this animated feature very recently, so it's unclear how far along any of these projects actually are.

