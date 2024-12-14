Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, Dynamic Duo, Mike Flanagan

Warner Bros. Has Dated Dynamic Duo For 2028 And Clayface for 2026

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have dated the animated feature Dynamic Duo for June 2028 and Clayface, with a script by Mike Flanagan, for September 2026.

Article Summary Warner Bros. schedules Dynamic Duo for June 2028, marking an intriguing dive into DC's animation realm.

The film, featuring Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, showcases a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI.

Clayface, penned by Mike Flanagan, lands a September 2026 release, hinting at a standalone horror/thriller vibe.

Early reports debunk claims of Clayface's role in The Batman Part II, as the script remains unfinished.

Back in October, we got the surprise announcement that another new DC film was in the works, and this one would be something different. It was titled Dynamic Duo and would be a feature film about Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. However, it would be completely different in terms of style. James Gunn said at the time, "Over the moon excited to announce the newest DC Studios/Warner Bros Pictures Animation greenlit film for theaters, DYNAMIC DUO, the story of Robin… or should I say, Robins, as in Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. The first feature film from the visionary Swaybox, a mix of animation, puppetry, and CGI, a script from the wonderfully talented Matt Aldrich, produced with our partners at Matt Reeves' 6th & Idaho. This is something special." Deadline has some new release dates for DC projects, and it's not surprising to hear that Dynamic Duo is a ways away. According to Deadline, the film has snagged a June 30, 2028 release date, which is prime time, right in the middle of the summer, and perfect for an animated feature.

Dynamic Duo wasn't the only project that got a release date. We just found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting early next year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." We don't have a director, star, or any other information about the project yet, but things must be moving along behind the scenes because Warner Bros. has given the film a Sept. 11, 2026 release date. The studio has had a lot of success in early September as recently as this year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Early reports were saying that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role to play in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished. It's surprising to hear that Matt Reeves hasn't turned anything at all in yet, but after The Penguin, DC, and Warner Bros. are probably going to let him work at whatever pace he wants. The new Clayface film and Dynamic Duo join an ever-expanding DC Studios film slate, which includes Superman, Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, The Batman Part II, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!