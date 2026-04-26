Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Second Wind Games Showcase

Everything Revealed During The Second Wind Games Showcase

The Second Wind Games Showcase took place last week, with over 50 titles shown off and twelve world premiere titles during the livestream

Article Summary Second Wind Games Showcase featured over 50 games and 12 world premieres, spotlighting a wide range of indie projects.

The livestream showcased new reveals spanning deckbuilders, roguelites, horror co-op games, platformers, and action titles.

World premiere games included Beards Go Underground, Exorcist Hotline, Hull Rupture, Husk Protocol, and PUNK.

Second Wind Games Showcase highlights experienced developers working under indie banners with fresh concepts and genres.

Organizers for the Second Wind Games Showcase held their event this past week, highlighting several video games in the process for people to check out. A good number of the titles on this list come from experienced hands in the industry, with many of them operating under indie banners these days. The event included over fifty games being shown off, with twelve world premiere titles, which we have details of from the team below. And you can watch the entire livestream with the video above.

Twelve New Video Games Made Their Premiere During The Second Wind Games Showcase

Beards Go Underground : A mining deckbuilder where players use bombs, pickaxes, and chain-reaction gameplay to uncover explosive gold payouts.

: A mining deckbuilder where players use bombs, pickaxes, and chain-reaction gameplay to uncover explosive gold payouts. Cards & Cannons : A roguelite tower defense deckbuilder where players collect loot, stack spells, and combine powerful abilities to survive enemy hordes and take down powerful bosses.

: A roguelite tower defense deckbuilder where players collect loot, stack spells, and combine powerful abilities to survive enemy hordes and take down powerful bosses. Charming Hill : A painting-focused experience where players create hand-crafted landscapes while uncovering a quiet, emotional story.

: A painting-focused experience where players create hand-crafted landscapes while uncovering a quiet, emotional story. Don't Fall : A physics-based platformer packed with traps, precise jumps, and unpredictable challenges for solo or co-op play.

: A physics-based platformer packed with traps, precise jumps, and unpredictable challenges for solo or co-op play. Exorcist Hotline : A co-op horror investigation game where players piece together clues, identify supernatural threats, and work together to perform complex exorcism rituals.

: A co-op horror investigation where players piece together clues, identify supernatural threats, and work together to perform complex exorcism rituals. Guns 'n Goblins : An incremental horde survivor FPS where players build a Bastion, level up their character, and upgrade their arsenal to fend off waves of monsters.

: An incremental horde survivor FPS where players build a Bastion, level up their character, and upgrade their arsenal to fend off waves of monsters. Hellbridge : A dark fantasy horde survival game where a lone mage defends the last bridge between the living world and Hell against relentless demonic waves.

: A dark fantasy horde survival where a lone mage defends the last bridge between the living world and Hell against relentless demonic waves. Hull Rupture : A base-management tower-defense roguelite where players manage a spaceship, make tough survival decisions, and repel relentless alien assaults.

: A base-management tower-defense roguelite where players manage a spaceship, make tough survival decisions, and repel relentless alien assaults. Husk Protocol : A deck-driven mecha game where players pilot powerful Husks, manage carryover damage, and switch mechs mid-battle to survive.

: A deck-driven mecha where players pilot powerful Husks, manage carryover damage, and switch mechs mid-battle to survive. Knuckle Paradise : A fast-paced, combo-driven action game blending hand-animated pixel art with a whimsical, story-rich martial arts adventure.

: A fast-paced, combo-driven action blending hand-animated pixel art with a whimsical, story-rich martial arts adventure. Last Night Last Call : A bartending mystery game where players mix drinks, gather clues from customers, and work to solve a murder.

: A bartending mystery where players mix drinks, gather clues from customers, and work to solve a murder. PUNK : An action roguelike set in a mysterious open world, blending bullet-hell combat, exploration, and ship customization.

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