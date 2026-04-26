Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the devil wears prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: BTS Featurettes On Fashion And Locations

20th Century Studios has released a small pile of behind-the-scenes featurettes for The Devil Wears Prada 2, focusing on the fashion and iconic filming locations.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios has unveiled new The Devil Wears Prada 2 featurettes ahead of the film’s May 1 theatrical debut.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 behind-the-scenes videos spotlight the sequel’s fashion, from returning favorites to new looks.

New featurettes for The Devil Wears Prada 2 also highlight key filming locations, including New York City and Italy.

The sequel arrives with major legacy-sequel buzz as The Devil Wears Prada 2 builds on the original film’s lasting pop culture reach.

20th Century Studios is releasing a big legacy sequel in just a couple of weeks with The Devil Wears Prada 2. We can hope that the people involved in this movie have somewhat reasonable expectations for the impact this film will have, since no one expected the first one to turn out the way it did. The memes, the quotes, the references, the boots, the first one is up there with one of those films that everyone has seen a frame of, even if they've never actually seen the movie itself.

So it's good to see this little pile of behind-the-scenes featurettes covering all aspects of The Devil Wears Prada 2, from iconic filming locations like New York City and Italy to featurettes focusing on the fashion of both new and old characters. There is already some discourse emerging about this film, and it's focused on a single clip from a bunch of people who haven't actually seen it, but the internet is going to internet.

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theaters May 1, 2026.

Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as "Lily" and "Irv" from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is produced by Wendy Finerman, and executive produced by Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt and McKenna. The film debuts exclusively in theaters May 1, 2026.

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