Greenland 2: Migration – New Clip Released And 7 Location Posters

Lionsgate released a new clip and seven location posters from Greenland 2: Migration, which will be released in theaters on January 9th.

Article Summary Lionsgate unveils a new clip and seven location posters for Greenland 2: Migration, hitting theaters January 9.

The latest footage reveals Gerard Butler’s John Garrity facing post-comet disasters and brutal new threats.

Greenland 2 explores the aftermath of the comet impact, focusing on survival beyond the world-ending event.

The first film was a pandemic hit on PVOD; now the sequel gets a full theatrical release with a global scope.

We might be in the middle of awards season hell, but January and all of its glory will be here before we know it. January is such a fun time at the movies because it is still, though not as much anymore, a dumping ground for movies that studios might not have the most confidence in. It's where low-budget horror tends to thrive and original action movies that still all somehow feel the same. Greenland 2: Migration is another one of those films, but this one has something that many other movies don't have, and that's a fan base that didn't get the chance to experience the first film in theaters. The first film was a pandemic hit, and now this sequel is getting the full theatrical release. If there is room on the docket, Lionsgate should get some double features going; there's an audience for it, I can assure you.

We're about six weeks out from the release, so we're starting to get some promotional material. A clip was released today showing John Garrity out on the surface of the world following the catastrophic comet impact. This is a rare disaster movie sequel that looks into what happens after the world-ending event when the few survivors actually survive, which is a great angle to explore. We see a nasty storm that John is running from, and it's dangerous enough that opening the door to let him in with it so close is a risk. We also got location posters. Usually, a film will release character posters, and maybe we'll get some of those, but Greenland 2: Migration is about the world after. We have a series of seven location posters showcasing major cities in the United States and what they look like after a disaster. It's another example of how this team is going above and beyond when they could have easily phoned it in with a sequel in name only.

Greenland 2: Migration – The Unlikely Pandemic Sequel

Greenland 2: Migration will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel, Sébastien Raybaud, John Zois, Brendon Boyea, and Ric Roman Waugh. The film stars Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie. Lionsgate released a brief summary for Greenland 2: Migration: In the aftermath of a comet strike that decimated most of the earth, Greenland 2: Migration follows the Garrity family (Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and Roman Griffith Davis) as they're forced to leave the safety of their bunker in Greenland to traverse a shattered world in search of a new home. Greenland 2: Migration will be released on January 9, 2026.

The first film was released over the course of several months in 2020. Greenland was initially set to be a summer blockbuster, but the film kept getting pushed back as it became more and more apparent that this little virus thing was not going to be a quick thing that turned around. However, while the movie ultimately ended up skipping US theaters for a PVOD format in the fall, Greenland did release internationally in a couple of different countries. Starting in mid-July and through the rest of the summer and into the fall, Greenland would open in theaters across Europe, eventually gathering a worldwide box office of $52.3 million on a budget of $35 million. That box office gross does not include the PVOD numbers when the film was released digitally in October 2020 or the $20-$30 million the studio made from selling the streaming rights to HBO. The sequel, which would eventually be titled Greenland 2: Migration, was officially greenlit in June 2021.

