Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: canine, From The World Of John Wick: Caine, john wick: chapter 5

John Wick: Chapter 5 Will Be Released After Caine And Animated Prequel

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson has confirmed that John Wick: Chapter 5 will be released after the Caine prequel and the animated prequel film.

Article Summary Lionsgate’s Adam Fogelson says John Wick: Chapter 5 is moving forward, but it will arrive after two franchise spinoffs.

The animated John Wick prequel and Donnie Yen’s Caine film are both set to debut before John Wick: Chapter 5.

Fogelson revealed Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski have a core idea for John Wick: Chapter 5, though no timeline was given.

John Wick: Chapter 5 remains in early development as Lionsgate expands the universe following Ballerina and the Caine spinoff.

Lionsgate skipped CinemaCon, so any planned updates for the John Wick series have had to come from a different source, and in this case, the different source is a pretty extensive interview with Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson over at Business Insider. Lionsgate is currently experiencing a rare box office win for them this weekend with the new Michael biopic, even if the reviews haven't exactly panned out the way they might have wanted. They got the box office hit they wanted, but certainly not the awards contender most studios seek when they greenlight biopics about infamous figures. While it wasn't a big part of the interview, Fogelson did touch on the John Wick series, specifically John Wick: Chapter 5, and the "really excited" idea that stars Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski came up with, but made it sound like this one is a ways away.

"Chad and Keanu have an idea that they think can be really exciting," he said. "There are a lot of steps, so I wouldn't want to put a timeline on it. But in terms of finding a core idea, they seem to have landed on something that they are excited about, and now we'll see."

Fogelson apparently noted specifically, as Business Insider said, that the animated prequel and the Caine prequel film starring and directed by Donnie Yen, which just started filming yesterday, will be released before John Wick: Chapter 5. That isn't that surprising, all things considered, and maybe by the time Chapter 5 rolls around, Reeves will feel physically better. He talked a lot about how the fourth film was physically tough on him. So this longer break between films is likely a good thing for him if we want John Wick movies to continue to star John Wick, and if the box office of Ballerina is anything to go by, that is what people want.

John Wick: Chapter 5 – A Film That Was Somehow Surprising And Unsurprising

The existence of John Wick: Chapter 5 isn't surprising when you think about what studios like to do in terms of storytelling. The idea of a fifth film started getting thrown around as early as 2020, but the pandemic really threw a wrench into that, and by the time Chapter 4 came out, it very much sounded like star Keanu Reeves was done with this franchise in a starring role. Also, the character was dead. Reeves turning up in cameo roles, like he ended up doing i Ballerina, seemed like the most likely way forward, but a fifth was still existing in this nebulous state until April 2025 when it was officially confirmed. An animated prequel was also confirmed with the fifth film.

A little over a month later, franchise head and director Chad Stahelski spoke to Empire and said, "The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up. So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It's not a continuation with the High Table. John dealt with his grief. It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, 'Holy fuck… I gotta see that.'"

The middling reception of Ballerina has likely made things a little more difficult for Lionsgate as they try to branch this series out away from Reeves, who will have to stop doing movies like this eventually, and their next attempt is a film based on the character of Caine, which will be directed and star Donnie Yen, who started filming in late April 2026. There aren't any release dates for any future John Wick projects at this time.

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