Kingsman Star Says the Team is Still Discussing the Third Entry

Taron Egerton says he still believes Kingsman 3 will happen, revealing that both he and director Matthew Vaughn are still on board.

The third Kingsman film aims to conclude Eggsy and Harry Hart's story, with Colin Firth also interested.

Matthew Vaughn teases possibilities for a bigger Kingsman universe, including franchise crossovers.

The Kingsman franchise has grossed nearly $1 billion, with fans eager for Eggsy's final adventure.

It's been years since Taron Egerton last suited up as Eggsy in the Kingsman franchise, but the door hasn't closed on one last mission. Following the explosive energy of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, a third film meant to wrap up Eggsy and Harry Hart's arc has been long-rumored—and according to Egerton, the interest is still very real (from just about everyone involved).

Speaking to The Playlist, Egerton shared an encouraging update on where things stand, telling the outlet, "[Director Matthew Vaughn] did call me on Friday night, actually. Yeah, look, we both want to do it. And I know [Colin Firth] is open to doing it, too. I think the interesting thing will be figuring out whether we all see the same thing. I love Matthew. Matthew is like family to me. I really think there's a brilliant story to tell with the third Kingsman. And I still think it will happen."

Kingsman Box Office and Crossover Potential

That last line is exactly what fans have been hoping to hear. Vaughn has previously described the third Kingsman film as the conclusion of the Eggsy/Harry relationship, and both he and Egerton have consistently reiterated their desire to finish the story on the right terms. With the rise of interconnected franchises, Vaughn has also teased a Kingsman universe expansion, including a crossover with Argylle, but it's clear that for many, the real emotional payoff lies with Eggsy's final chapter.

Over the course of its releases, the franchise has remained a commercial success, grossing nearly $1 billion worldwide and earning a dedicated fanbase that continues to champion its mix of outrageous action, stylish world-building, and surprising heart. While the prequel The King's Man took a different tonal route, many have been vocal about their desire to return to the dynamic that made the first film such a standout.

Right now, no official production window has been discussed—but Egerton's optimism, paired with Vaughn's ongoing involvement, confirms that this isn't a dead project just yet. It's simply waiting for the right moment—and the right alignment of schedules—to come together. If and when it does, it may just bring the Kingsman trilogy to a fitting and explosive close.

Are you still hoping to see another Eggsy story?

