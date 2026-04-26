Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: American Mythology, fright night, Nosferatu Nightmares, Sheryl Lock Holmes

American Mythology's Full July 2026 Solicits, Fright Night & Nosferatu

American Mythology's Full July 2026 solicits and solicitations with Fright Night, Nosferatu Nightmares and Sheryl Locke Holmes

Article Summary American Mythology Full July 2026 Solicits spotlight Fright Night: The Witching Hour #1 and Nosferatu Nightmares #1.

Sheryl Locke Holmes #1 brings a comedic mystery spin, while Safiya Mummy #1 delivers a standalone monster tale.

July 2026 solicitations also include Catching Hell with Reggie Bannister, plus Cartoon Puppet Horror Theater.

American Mythology’s July 2026 lineup rounds out with variant editions and a Big Bundle of Zombies reader pack.

Comic book publisher American Mythology Productions is back for a second month, soliciting through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution for the direct market of comic book stores in its July 2026 solicits and solicitations. And launching Fright Night: The Witching Hour, Nosferatu Nightmares, Sheryl Locke Holmes and Dan Parsons and Michael Gordon's Safiya Mummy…

FRIGHT NIGHT WITCHING HOUR #1 (OF 2) CVR A ROY ALLAN MARTINEZ

(W) G.O. Parsons, James Kuhoric (A) Neil Vokes (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

Welcome back to Fright Night, for real… Charley Brewster, Amy Peterson, Evil Ed, and Peter Vincent, the famous vampire killer are back with a brand new story! Picking up the story following the FRIGHT NIGHT "Senior Year" storyline, the gang has settled into their new "normal". Working in tandum with the mysterious Knights of the Silver Crucifix, they are thrown into the supernatural deep end. Now while the resurrected Jerry Dandrige plots his vile revenge, the friends must face hordes of zombies and a young witch who could be the weapon they need in this fight or something else entirely… Pick up a mallet and a wooden stake and join the hunt for horror with new FRIGHT NIGHT stories right here at American Mythology! $4.99 7/29/2026

NOSFERATU NIGHTMARES #1 CVR A ROY ALLAN MARTINEZ

(W) G.O. Parsons, James Kuhoric (A) Emanuele Tommarelli (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

In 1922 a vision of horror was unleashed upon the world and over a century later its haunting imagery still influences modern horror. This frightful anthology gives today's authors and artists an opportunity to tap into that primal terror and deliver NOSFERATU vampiric tales inspired by the glorious silent black and white monster that has woven nightmares into our collective subconscious for decades. Join some of today's most creative horror creators as they pull you into the shadows with gripping tales of terror in this throwback to the black & white monster magazines of the past!

$4.99 7/29/2026

SHERYL LOCKE HOLMES #1 CVR A FRAIM BROTHERS

(W) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim (A/CA) Brendan Fraim, Brian Friam

Sheryl Locke-Holmes, cousin to the world's most famous detective, is about to embark on her most daring case yet. As she steps into the spotlight, Sheryl must unravel the mystery surrounding the murder of her leading suspect and learn to work alongside the frustrating Dr. John Watson. The signature comedic style of the Fraim Brothers adds a unique flavor which infuses humor in the classic detective story. It's a blend of high-stakes suspense and lighthearted comedy as Sheryl Locke-Holmes confronts her greatest challenge.

$4.99 7/15/2026

DAN PARSONS SAFIYA MUMMY #1 CVR A DAN PARSONS (MR)

(W) Michael Gordon (A/CA) Dan Parsons

Monster Masters Dan Parsons and Michael Gordon deliver their stark grey tone creature feature — SAFIYA MUMMY — in a single glorious issue! The story originally serialized in AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY MONSTERS is told the way it was meant to be read, in a single horrifying sitting. Beautiful Egyptologist, Safiya Mahmoud discovers much more than even she bargained for when she and her fellow archeologists uncover a long forgotten sarcophagus buried deep in the heart of the desert. After extensive study and examination at Safiya's ultra-modern Cairo research facility, the truth begins to reveal itself about what they have found. What lies in the State-of-the-Art examination chamber is no ordinary mummified corpse, but Mernheptan: The Plague Giver, the most evil, reviled pharaoh in Egyptian history. Despite the concerns of her friends and colleagues, Safiya's obsession with the ancient cadaver intensifies. She works day and night in the laboratory, never leaving the mummy's side until the strange supernatural attraction totally consumes her, with unimaginable and terrifying consequences!

$4.99 7/15/2026

CATCHING HELL FEAT REGGIE BANNISTER #1 CVR G GREG LAROCQUE CENTURY LIMITED EDITION VAR

(W) James Kuhoric, S.A. Check (A) Emanuele Tommarelli (CA) Greg LaRocque

The Century Editions are the rarest of the rare! Only 100 printed, and comes bagged-and-boarded. Eternal horror fan favorite, the one and only Reggie Bannister of PHANTASM fame comes crashing into American Mythology Comics with a chip on his shoulder and a bag full of one-liners, delivered as only the immortal blue-colored bad ass can in the company's new original horror comic– CATCHING HELL! Reggie ain't no superhero, he's just a guy dealt a bad hand by fate, and instead of folding, he comes out swinging. Armed with grit, scars, and a lifetime of bad decisions, Reggie works as a Hell-Tracer, hunting down renegade demons that have slipped through society's cracks. It's loud. It's brutal, and funny in a way only true horror fans will understand. Mixing the best of grindhouse and midnight movies, you won't find any monsters who sparkle here. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds of the book will go directly to supporting Reggie's current health care costs, so you're not only getting a kick ass story, but you're giving back to a horror industry icon. Go to Hell — just don't get caught! Retail: $29.99 7/15/2026

CARTOON PUPPET HORROR THEATER #1 CVR E ADRIAN ROPP ZOOP VAR

(W) S.A. Check (A) Matthew Hansel (CA) Adrian Ropp

Previously only available on Zoop! Limited to just 200 printed and even fewer still available. This is the book for fans who want to see what happens when a horror blogger, her jock boyfriend, a B-movie scream queen, a fanboy, a half-baked deadbeat, and something called Faddle are brought together by the mysterious Boo-Keeper to save the puppet "horrorverse"! Ain't no one getting out alive if Clarence the Cleaver has anything to say about it!

$14.99 7/15/2026

BIG BUNDLE OF ZOMBIES READER PACK (Bundle of 8)

(W/A/CA) Various

Hungry for some shambling dead horror? Get EIGHT back issues of creeping zombie action in this value priced reader pack! The contents are a mystery assortment of zombie-themed comic books published by American Mythology over their 10-year history. Packed at random, without duplicates

$29.99 7/15/2026

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