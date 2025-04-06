Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash, james cameron

Avatar: Fire and Ash – 4 Behind-The-Scenes Images Released

Disney and 20th Century Studios have released 4 new behind-the-scenes images from Avatar: Fire and Ash after teasing some footage at CinemaCon last week.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is still quite a ways away, but we got the chance to see some footage at CinemaCon last week, and it looks beautiful, as you can imagine. Even if you aren't entirely in love with these films, there is no denying how beautiful they are to look as pure visual spectacle. Director James Cameron is still keeping story details close to the chest for now, but the behind-the-scenes aspects of these films are just as interesting as the final products themselves. Disney and 20th Century Studios have released four new behind-the-scenes images from the film, mostly showing various cast members in the motion capture suits used to bring the characters to life.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is going to take over Disney for the latter half of the year, so expect more pictures and information to be drip-fed to us over the course of the year. This is going to be one of those slow-burn marketing campaigns that goes on for nearly a year. It worked for Wicked , so maybe it'll work here, too.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans, Jr., David Thewlis, and Oona Chaplin. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025, and is movie three of five in the series.

