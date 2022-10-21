Conjuring 4 Is In The Works With Aquaman And the Lost City Scribe

Conjuring 4 is a go because, of course, it is. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is back to pen the script after also writing The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Back to produce, of course, are James Wan and Peter Safran, who started this whole thing and are currently overseeing the filming of The Nun 2. The franchise has combined to gross over $2 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful franchises, period, let alone in the genre of horror. No word yet if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will return to the roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren, but it is a pretty safe bet that they will. The Hollywood Reporter had the news.

Conjuring 4 Soon, But The Nun Returns Next

"When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun." That first film of The Nun grossed over $350 million at the box office, a sure sign that there would be another. Many thought The Conjuring 4 would be next up to bat, but it was not meant to be.

The sequels in this series have left a lot to be desired, though the Annabelle films after the first one are strong. It doesn't really matter, as New Line knows that this is a cash cow, but with as strong a year as 2022 has been for horror, one hopes they will step their game up for The Conjuring 4. We will have more as we learn it, including casting and such.