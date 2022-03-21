Daniela Melchior In Talks To Join the Cast of Fast and Furious 10

The Fast and Furious series continues to chug along as one of the most fascinating ongoing franchises that no one ever expected would be as big as it was. Despite the pandemic, the 9th movie came out last summer and brought in over $700 million at the worldwide box office. It was one of the first movies that made people think that things were starting to turn around when it came to the movies, and while things still aren't as good as they once were, it is apparent that there is still very much a demand for these movies. That's why we're getting two more, both directed by Justin Lin, set to come out on May 19, 2023, and 2024 respectively.

Recently, star Vin Diesel tried to court Dwayne Johnson back since the two of them had a very public falling out. That didn't exactly go as Diesel planned since Johnson basically told him that it wasn't ever going to happen, so the Fast team has moved on to find someone else to fill those rather large shoes, and they brought on Jason Momoa. That isn't the only DC star that they are looking to bring into the Fast and Furious movies. According to The Wrap, Daniela Melchior from The Suicide Squad is in talks to join the cast of Fast and Furious 10.

At the moment, we don't know what role Melchior will play in Fast and Furious 10, but she was the best part of The Suicide Squad by far, so it's good to see her get another major franchise opportunity like this. As far as story points for these next two movies go, those details are being shared with the press at this time, but the people who love this series will probably love it until the end. As for people just trying to get into it? Maybe start with the fifth one and just go from there. The series peaks with the sixth one, but they are all competent and entertaining, if nothing else. And if you're someone who is a sucker for found family dynamics like I am? Well, it's always good to see "the family you choose" as a fundamental part of a massive blockbuster series being the text and not the subtext.