Chris Jericho Starring In New Horror Film Dark Match

Chris Jericho, coming off a bit role in the horror hit Terrifier 2, has landed the lead role in another horror film titled Dark Match. It will also star Ayisha Issa (Transplant), Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead), Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Michael Eklund (Wynonna Earp), and Jonathan Cherry (Goon). Wolfcop director Lowell Dean will write and direct. Guess what? It is set in the world of wrestling. It will focus on a small-time promotion who takes a gig putting on a show for a backwoods town, only to realize that the community is run by a cult leader. Deadline had the news.

Chris Jericho Can Act, Baby!

Dean had this to say: "It's been a blast filming in Edmonton and working every day with such a talented cast and crew. I'm excited for the opportunity to work with Dept.9 Studios and for the producer's support in bringing Dark Match to life." The film has wrapped filming up in Canada. Chris Jericho has been performing in AEW wrestling the last few years since the company was founded. He is a multiple-time champion in promotions all over the world, including the WWE.

And the dude can do anything he sets his mind to. He has a successful podcast he has been hosting for years, he can act, and he is one of the most versatile performers in the ring the business has ever seen. Oh, and a very successful rock band, Fozzy. He is also an avid horror fan, so it is kind of cool to see him get a shot at headlining a horror film. I love seeing people who are horror fans get to realize their dream, much like the Foo Fighters did last year. Hopefully, this is more like that film and not like Gene Simmons in Trick or Treat from the 80s. Ahh, who am I kidding? That movie rules too.