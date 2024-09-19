Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera – First Trailer And 3 HQ Images Released

Lionsgate has shared the first trailer and three high-quality images from Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera. The sequel will be released on January 10, 2025.

Yesterday, Lionsgate shared the first poster for Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera which is keeping up the kind of tradition of releasing a mid-tier Gerard Butler action film in January. It has worked out for multiple films that the actor has stared in at this point, including the first Den of Thieves, which was released in 2018. That film made just over $80 million on a budget of $30 million, and Lionsgate is no doubt looking to pull that off again. They could use a win, considering that the last couple of months have not been kind to them, and it isn't getting any better. The first trailer has been released along with three high-quality images.

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018's action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange. Lionsgate presents, in association with eOne and TT Entertainment, a TT Entertainment production. An eOne Features production. A G-Base and Diamond Film Productions production. Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera is written and directed by Christian Gudegast and stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. It will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025.

