Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera – First Poster Released, Trailer Tomorrow

Lionsgate has released the first poster for Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, a follow-up to the first film released in 2018. The trailer will be released tomorrow.

Article Summary Lionsgate releases first poster for Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, sequel to the 2018 action-heist film.

Trailer for Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera will debut tomorrow, building anticipation for the film.

Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. reprise their roles in this sequel, focusing on diamond heists.

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, directed by Christian Gudegast, hits theaters on January 10, 2025.

At this point, Gerard Butler releasing some sort of mid-budget action movie is about as common as the holiday season, and it seems to be working out pretty well for him. January has become a strange time for the release of films. It was once seen as a dead zone where no one could go to the movies because they were all broke from the holidays, so everyone put out garbage or limited-release films extended too wide. Then horror movies started releasing in January, and the bad ones did well, so studios started releasing good horror in January. Then some action movies that were okay did well in January, and now it seems like Butler is the one showing up on our screens in January for some mid-range action film you'll probably have fun with at the time and forget about a few days later. The first Den of Thieves was released in January 2018 and made just over $80 million on a budget of $30 million. Butler was very much in that film. He's returning for the sequel with O'Shea Jackson Jr., Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, which has jumped from STXFilms to Lionsgate. The first poster was released today, and the trailer will be released tomorrow. The film will be released on January 10, 2025.

Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Gerard Butler (Plane, Has Fallen series) and O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Out of Compton, Godzilla: King of the Monsters) return in the sequel to 2018's action-heist hit Den of Thieves. In Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick (Butler) is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie (Jackson), who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange. Lionsgate presents, in association with eOne and TT Entertainment, a TT Entertainment production. An eOne Features production. A G-Base and Diamond Film Productions production. Den Of Thieves 2: Pantera is written and directed by Christian Gudegast and stars Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. It will be released in theaters on January 10, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!