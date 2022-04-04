Dog Soldiers 4K Blu-ray Coming From Scream Factory June 14th

Dog Soldiers, one of the better werewolf films in recent days, is getting a new 4K Blu-ray release on June 14th from Scream Factory. The 2002 Neil Marshall film starring Kevin McKidd (Rome, Trainspotting), Sean Pertwee (Gotham, Event Horizon), Emma Cleasby (Doomsday), and Liam Cunningham (Game Of Thrones) will feature a new 4K transfer taken from the original camera negative, and so many special features it will make your head spin. Some are ported over from an earlier release, but there are new features as well. Below you will find the cover for the release, as well as the full features list.

Dog Soldiers 4K Release Details

"A group of soldiers dispatched to the Scottish Highlands on special training maneuvers face their biggest fears after they run into Captain Ryan – the only survivor of a Special Ops team that was literally torn to pieces. Ryan refuses to disclose his mission even though whoever attacked his men might be hungry for seconds. Help arrives in the form of a local woman who shelters them in a deserted farmhouse deep in the forest … but when they realize that they are surrounded by a pack of blood-lusting werewolves, it's apparent their nightmare has just begun!"

Here is the full list of special features:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative – Approved By Director Neil Marshall And Cinematographer Sam McCurdy Audio Commentary With Director Neil Marshall

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

4K Restoration From The Original Camera Negative – Approved By Director Neil Marshall And Cinematographer Sam McCurdy Audio Commentary With Director Neil Marshall

Werewolves Vs. Soldiers – A Look At The Making Of DOG SOLDIERS Featuring Interviews With Director Neil Marshall, Producers Christopher Figg And Keith Bell, Actors Kevin McKidd, Sean Pertwee, Darren Morfitt, Leslie Simpson And Emma Cleasby, Special Effects Artist Bob Keen, And More!

A Cottage In The Woods – A Look At The Production Design With Production Designer Simon Bowles

Theatrical Trailer

Neil Marshall's Short Film: Combat

Two Still Galleries – Photos From The Film And Rare Photos From Production Designer Simon Bowles And Special Effects Artist Dave Bonneywell's Archives

You can preorder from Scream Factory right here.