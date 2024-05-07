Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Enhance Games, tetris, Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected Joins 2024 Classic Tetris World Championship

Enhance Games will bring their own competition to the 2024 Classic Tetris World Championship featuring Tetris Effect: Connected.

Article Summary Enhance Games introduces Tetris Effect: Connected at 2024 CTWC.

SoCal Retro Gaming Expo to host the championship in Pasadena.

Players of all levels can compete for high scores and win Tetris swag.

Anticipate live streams featuring top Tetris champions and special events.

Enhance Games announced that they will bring Tetris Effect: Connected to the 2024 Classic Tetris World Championship happening in Los Angeles this June. In case you weren't aware, the event has moved to Pasadena, as they will take over a part of the SoCal Retro Gaming Expo in the Pasadena Convention Center from June 7-9, the same weekend as Summer Game Fest will be taking place. Enhance will give players the chance to play against each other in Tetris Effect: Connected at their booth throughout the weekend. It doesn't matter what your skill level is, as you can play against others or just attempt to rack up a high score and see where you stand on the leaderboard. We have more details about their booth for you below.

Tetris Effect: Connected at the CTWC

Expo visitors of any skill level can see how they stack up against the greater Tetris community by submitting a score to the Tetris Effect: Connected high score leaderboard. There will be giveaways to earn some swag. Enhance will host live Tetris Effect: Connected showmatches and side events featuring top players onsite. They will also be streamed online at Twitch and uploaded to the Classic Tetris YouTube channel after the Expo.

2024 Classic Tetris World Championship

CTWC 2024 will feature a 48 Gold Bracket, 32 Silver Bracket, and a 32 Bronze Bracket. That's 112 players making a bracket. We will also have a Special Event on Friday night featuring some of our top players and some celebrity guests. You won't want to miss it. This year will feature many top players from around the world, including past champions such as defending champion Fractal161, EricICX, and the 2020/2021 champion dogplayingtetris (among many other amazing players)! If you can't catch the action live, make sure to tune into our Twitch because you won't want to miss the biggest Tetris event of the year!

