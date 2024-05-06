Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Extended Preview Has Been Released

20th Century Studios has released an extended preview for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film will be released in theaters on May 10th.

Article Summary 20th Century Studios unveils extended preview of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Preview offers a detailed glimpse, including a crucial coming-of-age scene for an ape.

Early reactions trend positive, with official reviews expected to follow shortly.

The film aims to kickstart a lukewarm summer season, opening exclusively on May 10.

In the last couple of weeks, we have said that more studios should drop "extended previews" of their films before the movie is in theaters instead of something that is released for digital or streaming release. People aren't swimming in disposable income, and no one wants to roll the dice on a film they might not like at the price tickets, and concessions currently are, and you can't really blame them. So, posting an extended preview, such as ~10 ten minutes of the film, is a good tester for an audience that might be on the fence about whether or not they want to check a movie out. It looks like someone at 20th Century might have been creeping on that article because today, via Fandango, they released an extended preview for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

It's five minutes of the film with an extended trailer attached, similar to the footage and trailer shown to us at CinemaCon, though we did see more last month. We get to see what this world looks like as nature continues to reclaim anything left behind of the modern world, and we see the Apes going out on a mission to get the egg of a hawk that they will raise and train together. It is framed as a coming-of-age thing, and it is important enough that Noa is willing to risk his life to get an egg. The early reactions for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes are trending very positive, and the review embargo should drop any day now. After a lukewarm start to the summer, can the Apes help jumpstart the summer season?

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: Release Date, Summary, Cast List

A new entry in the studio's global epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 10, 2024.

Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is directed by Wes Ball (the Maze Runner trilogy) and stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Patrick Aison (Prey), based on characters created by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and the producers are Wes Ball, Joe Hartwick, Jr. (The Maze Runner), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Jason Reed (Mulan), with Peter Chernin (the Planet of the Apes trilogy) and Jenno Topping (Ford v. Ferrari) serving as executive producers.

