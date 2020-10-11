Dune & No Time to Die: Why Studios Should Stop Delaying Blockbusters

It's no secret the film industry is among the most hurt during the current pandemic but is there any serious workaround? While businesses are at the mercy of state mandates to operate a limited capacity, cinemas haven't undergone similar considerations as restaurants have despite similar expanded efforts by large chains and smaller venues to abide by proper social distancing and sanitation standards. The latest bombshell comes in light of Cineworld's decision to shutter all their Regal Cinemas locations. According to the company's CEO, the last straw was MGM's decision to postpone No Time to Die to Easter 2021 after previously delayed to a November release. With each tentpole franchise delays like Warner Bros' Dune and Wonder Woman 1984, cinema employees and local economies continue to suffer, but what if it didn't have to be?

Economic and Creative Repercussions of Holding Films Like Dune and Bond

By pressing the pause button and letting the blockbusters release on-demand and the current cinemas still open, studios could potentially forward revenue generated from sales to benefit cinema employees. It's almost unconscionable that a multibillion-dollar enterprise like Hollywood can't somehow redistribute incoming revenue to help those who are hurting the most economically during the pandemic. It feels with all the corporate decisions and wrestling between executives and government officials. The forgotten people in the middle in the entertainment industry are among those who suffer the most. Conglomerates like Warner Bros, Paramount, MGM, Disney, Universal, and Sony have the capacity can pool together and organize a bailout for those suffering during uncertain times, especially when the government isn't willing to do enough.

Actors, directors, executives have the influence to pull the trigger. To insist that films that originally supposed to be released now be suspended and released when "everything is ready" only hurts those who can use that revenue now. It's beyond pride at this point. Viewers should be able to see those films; creative processes should resume. People need the revenue and work. When artists are making millions off their work, are people really going to be anal-retentive about its original theatrical release? Money is money, right?

Are we really at the point of trying to be fickle if a film has to be in theatres when people are suffering now? Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese don't call the shots. All the respect to their work, but they're not aiding those who need the help NOW. People will return to the theatres when society deems it acceptable. Let people talk about who will be the new James Bond instead of milking Daniel Craig's final appearance. One doesn't have to look far to see how cinema is progressing overseas, but so many Americans have such a narrow-minded view of the business, and it's that very inflexibility that will be the death of it.