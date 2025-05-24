Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise On The Reaping: Official Casting Call Announced

Lionsgate has announced an open casting call for a role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate has been filling out the main cast for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping for the last month or so. They have dropped some new and familiar faces to portray these characters that fans are so attached to. A role in a film like this can be the thing that really helps a new actor get a foot in the door, but for a fan, just being there could be enough. Lionsgate is doing an open casting call for a role in Sunrise on the Reaping. We have a short video which promotes the casting call, and some of the details were shared on the official Instagram along with a link to the official rules.

"This is an official casting call: one lucky fan will be selected for a role in Sunrise on the Reaping.

To audition, show us your best: act out a scene, perform a song, or surprise us with something completely new. All talents welcome. No previous experience necessary.

Each video entry must be one minute or less, tag @thehungergames, and include #SOTRCastingContest and #TheHungerGames in the caption. Full rules at the link in our bio."

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Molly McCann as Louella, and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

