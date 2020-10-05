Dune Has Reportedly Been Delayed From December 2020 to October 2021

Argh, this is the one that hurts the most and the one that we all saw coming a mile away. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shut down movies in all aspects of production across the world. From pre-production to getting released, the movie industry has been limping to the finish line of 2020 for months now, and we all knew it was going to be bad. Not long ago, Warner Bros. made the decision to delay Wonder Woman 1984 yet again from October to December. This isn't that surprising considering the current climate, but it did put Dune in sort of a weird spot. That movie had a December 18th release date while Wonder Woman 1984 was now on Christmas. The idea of releasing two massive blockbusters from the same studio in an environment where a movie like Tenet can barely get by without any competition was, frankly, insanity. So everyone sort of expected that Dune was going to get delayed and now, according to Collider, that is exactly what happened. Dune has moved from December 18, 2020, to October 1, 2021.

For movie lovers, there has been the one movie where the delay just hurts more than others, and for this writer, the Dune delay, while expected, is the one. I almost wish that they hadn't gone ahead with any of their marketing or released a trailer because then it would be easier to do the whole out of sight, out of mind thing. Yet this is the reality we live in, and the United States refuses to get their shit together when it comes to tackling COVID-19. Stop listening to idiots on the internet, or we're all going to lose a year of our lives to this thing. Wear your damn mask.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Issac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellen Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Charlotte Rampling, is set to open in theaters on October 1, 2021.