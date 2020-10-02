No Time To Die Delayed Yet Again to 2021

Put the martini shaker back on the shelf again, my dudes, because we have another major film delay. In retrospect, this really isn't that surprising all things considered. The domestic box office just isn't ready to go back to the movies, and while no one is really sure whether it's because Tenet just isn't that good that the international numbers haven't blown anyone out of the water yet. When it comes to massive blockbusters, you just cannot take the risk though this particular movie is very much going to meet the point of no return before the movie even comes out. Variety has confirmed that No Time To Die has officially abandoned its November 2020 release date and will now release on April 2nd, 2021.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of 'No Time To Die,' the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," the filmmakers said in a statement. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing 'No Time To Die' next year."

No Time To Die was in the middle of a second massive marketing campaign, and that sort of thing costs money. This is a movie with a budget of $250 million, so of course, MGM isn't going to risk a VOD release. Usually, you can guesstimate marketing costs by cutting the budget in half and adding it on. In this case, you might want to double it by the time three different marketing campaigns go through. As for that release date, that is another massive issue MGM could run into; F9 is also releasing on April 2nd, and that series always pulls in massive numbers. This is Daniel Craig's last time playing this role, and the fact that it very well could get buried by another Fast and Furious movie is a little depressing.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It will be released on April 2nd, 2021.