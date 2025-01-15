Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: A Better Tomorrow, A Bullet in the Head, A Chinese Ghost Story, Hardboiled, hong kong cinema, john woo, Peking Opera Blues, ringo lam, Shout! Factory, streaming, the killer, tsui hark
Shout! Studios Gets Worldwide Rights to 156 Classic Hong Kong Films
Shout! Studios has secured the rights to 156 Hong Kong movies that defined the 1980s and 1990s and have been out of circulation for 20 years.
Article Summary
- Shout! Studios acquires rights to 156 iconic Hong Kong films from the Golden Princess library.
- These 1980s-90s classics, including John Woo's works, will finally reach worldwide audiences.
- Plans for digital restoration, new subtitles, and potential theatrical releases are underway.
- Films to stream on Shout! TV with special programming, enhancing access to these gems.
Shout! Studios has secured worldwide rights (excluding select Asian territories) to the coveted Golden Princess movie library, a treasure trove of 156 Hong Kong cinema classics that's been out of circulation from Western markets for most of this century. Many of these films are considered classics and defined not only Hong Kong Cinema in the 1980s and 1990s but have also had an incalculable influence on Hollywood action films ever since. The landmark acquisition deal was made by Shout! Studios' David McIntosh, Jordan Fields and Taylor Devorsky, with Golden Princess Amusement Co., Ltd.'s Dickson Lai and Ronald Chu representing the seller's interests. This is big news for the movie world and movie lovers.
Shout! Studios Will Restore An Entire Missing Era of Historical – and FUN! – Hong Kong Movies
The Golden Princess library's crown jewels include the key movies that put John Woo on the map and defined action movies ever since: the A Better Tomorrow trilogy, The Killer, the lesser-known epic A Bullet in the Head, Hard Boiled, and his heist comedy thriller Once a Thief, which also cemented Chow Yun Fat as a global superstar. The library also includes Ringo Lam's original noir trilogy City on Fire (whose plot Quentin Tarantino directly lifted for Reservoir Dogs), School of Fire, and Prison on Fire and its sequel. Other titles include Eric Tsang's Aces Go Places comedy caper series and Tsui Hark's era-defining movies Peking Opera Blues, Tony Ching Siu Tung's A Chinese Ghost Story trilogy, which Tsui Hark produced, and the Swordsman trilogy, which featured Brigitte Lin as the trans martial arts villainess-turned-antiheroine that turned her into an LGBTQ icon. Shout! Studios will hopefully not only be digitally restoring the 156 titles but also commission new English subtitles, which will be the first time nearly all of them have good subtitles for English-speaking audiences. Shout! Studios might also be re-releasing key titles to US theatres before putting them on their streaming service and releasing them on physical media.