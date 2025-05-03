Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 6 Trading Card Character Posters

Marvel Studios has released six trading card-themed character posters from The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Article Summary Marvel Studios unveils six trading card-themed character posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The new posters coincide with Thunderbolts*' successful release and Marvel’s momentum in 2025.

Fans attending Thunderbolts* IMAX and select Regal 4DX screenings received exclusive card packs.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set for release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

After a not-so-great start to the year, Marvel Studios is having one hell of a rebound with Thunderbolts* this weekend. Not only is the movie performing well, but it is also getting reviewed very well by fans and critics alike. We love to see it. While we want to give this film some time to have its victory lap, if you saw Thunderbolts* in IMAX, you probably got The Fantastic Four: First Step themed trailer ahead of the film, so no one is going to let you forget that Marvel's First Family comes to theaters in July. If you saw Thunderbolts* in select Regal 4DX locations, you were given a collectible card pack featuring the team and HERBIE. Marvel released art for the cards as well as character posters.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!