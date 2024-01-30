Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: denis villeneuve, dune: messiah, dune: part two

Dune: Part Two – Denis Villeneuve Teases The "Tragic" Ending

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve says that the ending to the film is "more tragic" than the book but paves the way for a possible Part Three.

We all knew going in that Dune would be a two-part film that became whole once both halves were released. However, while Dune itself is extremely well known, the sequels and ongoing books from the franchise aren't quite as well known, considering that they tend to get a little weird. Since this is a book that has been around for decades, it's hard to claim spoilers, but its ending does leave the door open for more. However, if you think the ending to Dune: Part Two is exactly going to follow the books, it sounds like it might end a little differently, according to director Denis Villeneuve in an interview with Total Film. The movie ending might be more tragic than the book, but it does lead into that part three everyone keeps hinting about.

"All of the elements are there," Villeneuve explains. "But I think the movie adaptation is more tragic than the book. The way that Part Two ends… it would create a total balance and equilibrium to finish Paul's storyline in what we could say in Part Three."

There have been whispers about Dune: Messiah for a while now, with people saying that the film looks more and more likely as time passes. Villeneuve has confirmed that the script is already being worked on, but much like we didn't get confirmation of Dune: Part Two until after the first film's release, we likely won't see anything in stone until after Part Two comes out in March. However, it sounds like Villeneuve is very much interested in returning, though maybe not right away, and the cast has also said that they would return the second Villeneuve asked. Star Timothée Chalamet says, "The idea excites me very much. If the time and opportunity comes to complete the story with Messiah, I think we're all super-enthusiastic about that." Zendaya revealed that Villeneuve is "an artist, and doesn't like to share things until he's got it figured out. So whenever he's ready, we're all keenly ready to hear what his vision is." So, while we might have to wait to give Villeneuve a much-needed break from films as massive as this, there is plenty of hope for more Dune in the future.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

