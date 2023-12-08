Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:

The Script For Dune Messiah Is Almost Finished Says Denis Villeneuve

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve says that the screenplay for Dune: Messiah is "is almost finished but it is not finished."

Article Summary Denis Villeneuve teases almost complete script for Dune: Messiah.

Dune: Part Two's success is crucial for the potential third movie.

Expect a longer wait for Dune Messiah, as Villeneuve may work on other projects.

Complete story in Dune: Part Two, with or without a trilogy conclusion.

Dune: Part Two isn't even out yet, but of course, that hasn't stopped anyone involved from looking to the future. The series of books goes on for a long time, and they get a little weird, to put it gently. It's either your tea or it isn't; there's no shade either way. However, the direct sequel to Dune, Dune: Messiah, is pretty close in terms of tone and genre. There have been rumors for a long time that director Denis Villeneuve wasn't here just to adapt Dune but also Dune: Messiah so Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary can get that trilogy status that Hollywood is obsessed with. Villeneuve said back in August that he was interested in doing a third movie, but we hadn't heard anything else since, mainly because the press tour that had just kicked off in August ground to a halt when the film got delayed. The year is almost over, and the press is kicking up again. Villeneuve recently did a press conference with the South Korean press (via Variety) and revealed that not only is he already working on the script for a third movie, but it's almost finished. "[Dune: Messiah is] being written right now," Villeneuve said. "The screenplay is almost finished, but it is not finished. It will take a little time… There's a dream of making a third movie…it would make absolute sense to me."

However, before anyone sits on the edge of their seat for too long, Villeneuve points out that any third would be contingent on the performance of Dune: Part Two, which, of course. Also, while there have been over two years between these films, Villeneuve basically shot these two films back to back, with the only "break" being the awards season after the first film came out. So, if you thought the wait between parts one and two was long, the wait for part three could be even longer, with Villeneuve saying, "I don't know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity, I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love." While that sounds like it might be terrible, Dune: Part Two is the end of that first book, so it's not like we're going to be sitting on a massive cliffhanger. There is more to explore in this universe, but when the credits roll on this film, we'll have a complete story regardless of whether we get a part three.

Dune: Part Two – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on Dune: Part Two, the next chapter of Frank Herbert's celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021's six-time Academy Award-winning Dune.

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert's acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (Wonka, Call Me by Your Name), Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Malcolm & Marie, Euphoria), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game, Milk), Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis, Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood), Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Little Women), Dave Bautista (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, Thor: Love and Thunder), Oscar winner Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter, Hairspray), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, Lady Bird), Léa Seydoux (the James Bond franchise and Crimes of the Future), with Stellan Skarsgård (the Mamma Mia! films, Avengers: Age of Ultron), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (45 Years, Assassin's Creed), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Being the Ricardos).

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is slated for a March 1, 2024, worldwide release from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!