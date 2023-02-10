Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – 6 Posters & Big Game Spot Paramount Pictures has dropped six new character posters and a big game TV spot for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The Super Bowl always comes with a bunch of new trailers and TV spots, but some studios don't bother to wait for Sunday and drop their stuff early. Paramount Pictures decided to go that route for Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves, which got six new character posters and a big game TV spot that will debut on TV this Sunday. The TV spot, unfortunately, doesn't have a lot of new footage, but the marketing for this movie continues to look good and push the tone that this film seems like it is going to be. I'm all in for this one, not just because there is a giant chonky red dragon [though that helps].

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley, stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant. It will be produced by Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer, and executive produced by Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian. It will be released on March 31, 2023.