Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Disclosure Day, steven spielberg

Disclosure Day: Final Trailer Plus A New And Well-Designed IMAX Poster

Universal has released the final trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day, along with a new, well-designed poster, thanks to IMAX.

Article Summary Universal has unveiled the final Disclosure Day trailer as early reactions praise Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi event film.

Disclosure Day marketing is still holding back major third-act reveals, keeping key story turns under wraps for now.

Early buzz suggests Disclosure Day could rank among Spielberg's strongest movies in recent years as anticipation builds.

Disclosure Day opens in theaters on June 12, 2026, with Spielberg directing from a screenplay by frequent collaborator David Koepp.

Early reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film Disclosure Day have officially started popping up online, and, to the surprise of pretty much no one, they're sounding very positive. Not only that, it sounds like one of Spielberg's better films of the last couple of years. The final trailer dropped online today, and while Spielberg has said they won't reveal much of the third act in the marketing, studios have been known to break that promise, so now might be the time to skip any upcoming trailers or TV spots. It's Spielberg; if there is a director you can give the benefit of the doubt to, it's him. We also have a new IMAX poster. While the IMAX branding is a bit obnoxious as always, the posters they tend to make often focus on landscape instead of people, at least the first one. This is a crop circle poster, and it's well-designed. In this day and age, we love to see it.

Disclosure Day: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for this 2025's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry's most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honors, he is a three-time Academy Award® winner, including Oscars® for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler's List, which received a total of seven Oscars®, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan. His most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award® nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Picture. Disclosure Day will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

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