Edge of Tomorrow Gets A 4K Blu-ray Release In July

Edge of Tomorrow will come to 4K Blu-ray this July, The Tom Cruise/Emily Blunt sci-fi Groundhog Day-esque film was a modest hit when released in 2014, but has found quite a following in the years since. This is one that will look spectacular in 4K as well, so this should be one of the better discs to pick -up this summer. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are included and some special features that have been available in the past. Check out the full list of features, and the cover for this new 4K Blu-ray release of Edge of Tomorrow down below. Also: please don't call it Live.Die.Repeat. They tried to make that happen a couple years ago and it didn't work.

Edge of Tomorrow 4K Blu-ray Details

"Oscar nominee Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in Warner Bros. Pictures' and Village Roadshow Pictures' sci-fi thriller Edge of Tomorrow, under the direction of Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith). Major William Cage (Cruise) is an officer who has never seen a day of combat when he is unceremoniously dropped into what amounts to a suicide mission. Killed within minutes, Cage now finds himself inexplicably thrown into a time loop—forcing him to live out the same brutal combat over and over, fighting and dying again and again. But with each battle, Cage becomes able to engage the adversaries with increasing skill, alongside Special Forces warrior Rita Vrataski (Blunt). And, as Cage and Rita take the fight to the aliens, each repeated encounter gets them one step closer to defeating the enemy."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Operation Downfall – Adrenaline Cut

Storming The Beach

Weapons Of The Future

Creatures Not Of This World

On The Edge With Doug Liman

Deleted Scenes

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature