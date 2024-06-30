Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: doug liman, edge of tomorrow, emily blunt, film, tom cruise

Edge of Tomorrow Filmmaker on Warner Bros. Asking for a Sequel

The director of the 2014 sci-fi epic Edge of Tomorrow is sharing his thoughts on sequel demand and Warner Bros. interest in another film.

In 2014, the action-packed, sci-fi flick known as Edge of Tomorrow hit theaters, based on the Japanese novel-turned-manga All You Need Is Kill. And much like its source material, the film was quickly met with overwhelmingly positive reception, generating an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes — though, financially, the film fell somewhat short of its high expectations given its hefty price tag of $170 million. Still, over time, the film has earned even more love from new audiences, leading to consistent requests from fans regarding a sequel to the cult flick, including some of the stars of the original.

Now, ten years after its release, the director of Edge of Tomorrow is responding to the sequel demand while revealing that Warner Bros. might share a similar sentiment.

Edge of Tomorrow Director Says Warner Bros. Wants More

During an interview with Total Film, Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman discussed the notion of a demand for sequels, where he also revealed that he's still being contacted about a sequel to the popular sci-fi epic starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. Liman explains to the publication (via GamesRadar), "I do think there's probably no better compliment to a movie than people wanting for there to be a sequel. Road House, there's a call for a sequel. Edge of Tomorrow, there's no better compliment than Warner Bros. constantly bringing up, 'Will you go and make another one of these?'

Later in the interview, Liman also admits that his directorial style has shifted since working on Edge of Tomorrow, so perhaps he could look at a sequel as an opportunity to refresh his original take and utilize the skills he's picked up since then. But knowing that Warner Bros. is still invested in the film's continuation is a positive update, to say the least.

What's your current stance on a potential sequel to Edge of Tomorrow?

