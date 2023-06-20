Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: edge of tomorrow, edge of tomorrow 2, emily blunt, film, tom crusie

Edge of Tomorrow Star is Open to an "Ambitious" Sequel

Edge of Tomorrow star Emily Blunt is giving fans hope that a sequel film could still come to fruition if everything lines up perfectly.

The 2014 sci-fi action film Edge of Tomorrow (also known as Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow) was a fun genre thrill ride nearly a decade ago, and even all these years later, it's still proven to have a solid cult following behind it. One that still insists the light-novel-to-film adaptation has earned a follow-up story with plenty more high-stakes action to appreciate. But where does the cast stand on a sequel?

Well, according to one of its leading actors, there's still a little hope remaining for more Edge of Tomorrow shenanigans in the future.

Emily Blunt is Open to an Edge of Tomorrow 2 Film if the Story Delivers

During a new interview with Deadline, Edge of Tomorrow actor Emily Blunt discussed the idea of a second installment and her hopes regarding an ambitious sequel, explaining, "Well, I would love to do another one. I don't know when and I don't know how, but I would love it. I don't know if my back could take it. In the funniest, most charming way in the world because [Tom Cruise] was such a gem to me. But I think we just knew I just had to toughen up and get through it. Because otherwise, you would spend the entire film fighting against the fact that you wished your suit was lighter, but it wasn't."

Blunt adds to her excitement at the idea of a potentially demanding sequel, confirming, "But I loved the experience so much, and I would love to work with [Doug Liman] again. It's like we have to create something as ambitious as the first one. How much more mileage can we get out of a repeating day? What's the new construct?"

Now that Blunt is discussing the idea of revisiting the instant cult classic Edge of Tomorrow for a follow-up story, do you think it's even an avenue worth exploring? Sound off below.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!