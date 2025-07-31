Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: Eenie Meanie

Eenie Meanie: Official Trailer, Poster, And 6 Images Released

Disney released the official trailer, a poster, and six images from Eenie Meanie, which will be released on Hulu on August 22nd.

Article Summary Disney unveils the official trailer, poster, and six images for thriller film Eenie Meanie.

Eenie Meanie will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. on August 22, 2025.

The film bypasses theaters, continuing Disney's trend of streaming-first releases post-Fox merger.

Blending action with humor, Eenie Meanie promises a fun ride with a talented ensemble cast.

When Disney bought 20th Century Fox, it seemed like the studio might be shunted off to streaming exclusively, save for maybe a few exceptions. When the sale happened and the pandemic didn't really help, but coming out of the streaming rush and people realizing that there is a ceiling for profits when it comes to movies for streaming, more and more of their films are getting theatrical releases. However, some are still getting released directly to Hulu because if you want to keep people signed up for your service, you need to give them a steady stream of "this seems like a decent way to kill a few hours on a Friday night" type of content. Eenie Meanie looks like it could be another one of those films. It features a great cast and a concept that sounds like a lot of fun, but the lack of theatrical release means that someone at Disney doesn't think this one has potential. Then again, people at Disney thought Prey didn't have any potential,l and we saw how that worked out. The official trailer has been released along with a poster and six new images.

Eenie Meanie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Eenie Meanie, an irreverent high-speed thriller from 20th Century Studios, will premiere August 22, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

The original film follows a former teenage getaway driver who is dragged back into her unsavory past when a previous employer offers her the chance to save the life of her chronically unreliable ex-boyfriend. Eenie Meanie is written and directed by Shawn Simmons and stars Samara Weaving as the titular character Edie, also known as Eenie Meanie. The film also stars Karl Glusman, Jermaine Fowler, Marshawn Lynch, Randall Park, with Steve Zahn and Andy Garcia. The producers are Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, and Marty Ewing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!