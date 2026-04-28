Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: enola holmes 3

Enola Holmes 3: 7 New Images And Summary Released

Enola Holmes 3 star Millie Bobby Brown says this film has Enola "stepping into a version of herself that feels much more defined but still evolving."

Article Summary Enola Holmes 3 gets a fresh update as Millie Bobby Brown opens up about Enola’s more defined, evolving journey.

Brown says Enola Holmes 3 explores identity, independence, love, and ambition as Enola faces her next chapter.

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge tease a more mature Enola Holmes 3 romance with higher emotional stakes.

Enola Holmes 3 promises another mystery centered on Enola, while keeping the spotlight on its clever young detective.

The Enola Holmes movies have been nice little hits for Netflix over the last couple of years. They aren't anything particularly special in terms of quality, but they are well-made enough, and the target demographic that is supposed to be obsessed with them is very much obsessed with them. The casting has also helped a lot, and it's really good to see Millie Bobby Brown in a good film since she's been a bit all over the place in terms of projects. Much like the books these are spun off from, another movie means another story and a new mystery, with some bonus social commentary. Enola Holmes 3 was pretty much inevitable with how well the second one did, and now we have a lot more information about the third film thanks to an interview with Brown over on TUDUM.

"What I love about this chapter is that Enola is stepping into a version of herself that feels much more defined but still evolving. She's built something for herself, which is amazing, but she's also questioning what she wants next, and I think that's something so many people can relate to. There's this pressure of, 'Ok, I've achieved this…but who am I now?' I've grown up alongside her, so exploring those themes felt really personal. It's about balancing independence with love, ambition with vulnerability, and figuring out what parts of yourself you want to hold onto versus what you're ready to let change. That felt really honest to play."

Brown went on to talk about her working relationship with costar Louis Partridge whose been serving as Enola's love interest and sidekick for two movies now. She praised him, saying that, "Working with Louis [Partridge] has been such a huge part of what makes these films feel special. There's a comfort and an ease between us now that you can't really fake, and it just comes from years of working together and supporting each other. What's been really nice is getting to explore a more mature version of Enola and Tewkesbury's relationship. It's not just playful anymore; it has real weight to it. We trust each other a lot, which means we can take more risks and really lean into the emotional side of their story."

We love character dynamics in this house, so hearing that we're getting more of that in Enola Holmes 3 is all we need to hear. We got a pile of images featuring our two leads and offering new looks at Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, and Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson. The fact that these movies could have very easily given in to the idea of making the star-studded supporting cast much more important in the sequel, these films have remained largely about the title character, and we can hope this remains the case for the third one as well.

Enola Holmes 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.

Enola Holmes 3, directed by Philip Barantini, stars Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, with Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. It releases globally on Netflix on July 1, 2026.

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