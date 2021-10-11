Eternals: Tickets On Sale, Character Posters, Featurette, TV Spots

Marvel Studios has decided to kick off this week by dropping a whole ton of Eternals promo. We're in the final weeks leading up to the next Marvel movie, which means we're going to see a ton of new footage, posters, images, and other things as we get closer. While we see some new footage in the stuff released today, it still seems like Marvel is holding a lot of this movie back, which will be fun to see. Today, tickets went on sale, and with that announcement, Marvel dropped ten new character posters, a behind-the-scenes featurette, and two TV spots. The featurette specifically mentions the family dynamic in this movie which I am so here for. Give me all the dysfunctional family dynamics Marvel.

Marvel Studios' "Eternals" follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals, directed by Academy Award Winning director Chloé Zhao, and stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. It will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.